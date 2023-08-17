StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $352,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Digi International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
