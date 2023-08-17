StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Euroseas Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Euroseas has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

About Euroseas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

