StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Euroseas Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Euroseas has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Euroseas
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euroseas
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.