StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ GENC opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.53. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 6.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
See Also
