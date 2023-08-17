StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.53. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 223,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

