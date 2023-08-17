StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $173.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $34,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,304 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 309.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.