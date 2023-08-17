StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OGEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 4,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
