StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $490.27 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.60 and its 200-day moving average is $466.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.