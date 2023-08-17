StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Shares of CIVB opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 82,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

