StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market cap of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,648,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 6,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,471.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 9,133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,395,827.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,648,404.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,715 shares of company stock worth $308,850. Corporate insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
