StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Community

About First Community

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

