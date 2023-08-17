StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $112.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,258 shares of company stock worth $21,661,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.