StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

GILT opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.79 million, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 736.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 612,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 339,586 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 242,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

