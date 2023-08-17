StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LIQT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.