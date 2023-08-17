StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.22 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 million, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

