StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $1,217,077. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,636,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

