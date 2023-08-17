StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

OFS opened at $10.46 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.