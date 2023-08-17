StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAH. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $50.35 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 73.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 29.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 129,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 273.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

