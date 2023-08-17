StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKT

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,882,000 after purchasing an additional 399,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 261,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.