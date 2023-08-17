StockNews.com Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,034. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

