StockNews.com Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Strong-Buy

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDC. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 158,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,723. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $59,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $49,344,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $34,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

