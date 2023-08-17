STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $79.42 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $79.42 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,981.09 or 1.00151214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04215589 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,424,117.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

