Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

NKE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.93. 1,389,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,758,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

