Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.24. 4,071,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,032,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

