Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 11.1% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after buying an additional 1,319,804 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after buying an additional 1,259,961 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $57.62. 832,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1709 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

