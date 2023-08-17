Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.3% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

NFLX stock traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.31. 1,864,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,669. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

