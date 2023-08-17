Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.3% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,903,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $403,421,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,756,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 242.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,653 shares of company stock worth $2,477,899 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,961,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,133,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.