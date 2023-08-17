Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.32. 982,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

