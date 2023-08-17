Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 370,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after buying an additional 269,370 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,610,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.41. The stock had a trading volume of 79,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $408.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,275 shares of company stock worth $20,859,943 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WST

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.