Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.48. 236,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,053. Stryker has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

