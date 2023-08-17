Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Northland Securities

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.

Stryve Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by $0.30. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 82.91% and a negative return on equity of 122.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

