Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Natixis boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 687,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.
About Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.
