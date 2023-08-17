Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,673 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

