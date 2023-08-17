Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $868.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.53. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $171,217.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $171,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,628,998 shares of company stock valued at $73,245,212. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

