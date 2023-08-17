Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,411,218 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,085,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 1,868,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,103. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

