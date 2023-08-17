SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Shares Down 0.1%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.98. 1,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

