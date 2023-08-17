Susan J. Li Sells 10,643 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.09. 23,912,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,244,777. The company has a market cap of $733.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

