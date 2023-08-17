Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Monster Beverage worth $167,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,202 shares of company stock worth $9,852,740. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

