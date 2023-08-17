Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 202,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of TC Energy worth $157,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,715,061,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 390.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

