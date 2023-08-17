Swiss National Bank Sells 141,900 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of American International Group worth $148,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $58.61 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

