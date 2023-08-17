Swiss National Bank Sells 19,100 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $162,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $181.37 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,156 shares of company stock worth $32,964,968. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

