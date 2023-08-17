Swiss National Bank Sells 316,600 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 316,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Suncor Energy worth $168,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

