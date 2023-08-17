Swiss National Bank Sells 44,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of ON Semiconductor worth $141,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $9,501,689. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

