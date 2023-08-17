Swiss National Bank Sells 75,600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Newmont worth $154,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

