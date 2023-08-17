Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.01-3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.567-1.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.04-$11.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.22.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $428.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.92. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

