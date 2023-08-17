T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Down 1.1%

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.58. 87,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 155,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $641,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $732,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

