Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.0 %

TSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $475.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

