Tan Le Acquires 906 Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Tan Le acquired 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$15.60 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,132.69 ($9,177.07).

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.