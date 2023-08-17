Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of approaching $6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $71,991,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tapestry by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,062,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,918,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,454,000 after purchasing an additional 505,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

