Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 2,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

