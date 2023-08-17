Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director John A. Stalfort III Buys 388,889 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Free Report) Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $350,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,442.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

