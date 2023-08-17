Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 3,548,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,648. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

In other news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 16,466,667 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,820,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000 and have sold 386,689 shares worth $274,444. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

